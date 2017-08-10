LPGA star Park In-bee seeking to push herself for 1st win at home

JEJU -- In search of her first victory on home soil, LPGA Hall of Famer Park In-bee said Thursday she'll actually start putting some pressure on herself.



Park will compete at Jeju Samdasoo Masters on the Korea LPGA Tour beginning Friday at Ora Country Club on the southern resort island of Jeju. This is Park's fourth consecutive appearance at the event, and she's still looking for her first win here.



In fact, the 18-time LPGA Tour winner, who has seven major titles and an Olympic gold medal to her credit, has yet to win in her native country. Park made her professional debut in the United States and has only played in the KLPGA occasionally.



At a press conference on the eve of Jeju Samdasoo Masters, Park admitted she hadn't given any thought to winning in South Korea until recently.



"People started telling me this year that it was about time I won in Korea, because I've already done so much overseas," Park said. "And it made me realize just how loose I'd been playing here. I think I should start putting pressure on myself to try to win."

South Korean golfer Park In-bee speaks at a press conference for Korea LPGA Tour`s Jeju Samdasoo Masters at Ora Country Club in Jeju, Jeju Island, on Aug. 10, 2017. (Yonhap)

Park has had six runner-up finishes on the KLPGA Tour, including one this past May at Doosan Match Play Championship.Park insisted she doesn't have any regret over not having had a victory in South Korea because she has always been able to enjoy playing before home fans."My ball striking was a bit off about a month ago, but fortunately, my game started to come around last week," Park added. "I'd like to play well for the fans who've been behind me."Park does have a win this year, but it came way back in March at HSBC Women's Champions in Singapore. Park shrugged off her five-month drought, saying it's merely part of golf and she's confident she can get out of the slump.The 29-year-old will try to add a final piece to her major championship puzzle next month at the Evian Championship in France. It is the only one of five LPGA majors that she hasn't won. Park did win the competition in 2012, when it was still called the Evian Masters and was a year away from earning the major championships status."For me, trying to win the Evian Championship is like trying to win in South Korea," Park said. "The course (at Evian) doesn't particularly suit me well, and I've struggled on greens except for the one year I won it. I have to address that issue to try to win there again." (Yonhap)