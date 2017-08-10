Choo reaches base 5 times, Rangers beat Mets 5-1

|Texas Rangers right fielder Choo Shin-soo in a game on August 3, 2017. (Yonhap)
Choo then drew walks in the second and third innings and singled in the fifth, but was subsequently forced out at second on fielder’s choices in all three instances.
Choo also struck out in the seventh and drew his third walk in the ninth to finish the day 2-for-3. With his performance on the day, he raised his season batting average and on-base percentage to .256 and .369 respectively.
In addition to Choo, the Rangers’ offense was led by Mazara, who went 3-for-5, and Joey Gallo, who hit his 32nd home run of the season in the first inning and also drew 3 walks.
Mets first baseman Wilmer Flores accounted for the Mets’ only run of the day with a fifth inning home run.
The Rangers have an off-day Thursday before traveling home for a three-game series against the Houston Astros. The Mets will visit Philadelphia Thursday to open a four-game series with the Phillies.
By Alex Park / Intern reporter (parkjky@heraldcorp.com)