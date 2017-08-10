Choo reaches base 5 times, Rangers beat Mets 5-1

Texas Rangers right fielder Choo Shin-soo in a game on August 3, 2017. (Yonhap)

Choo Shin-soo reached base five times and scored the game’s opening run, leading his Texas Rangers to a 5-1 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday.Choo led off for the Rangers, and got the offense started early, doubling to center to open the game in the first inning. He then moved to third on a Nomar Mazara single and scored on a balk by Mets starter Rafael Montero.Choo then drew walks in the second and third innings and singled in the fifth, but was subsequently forced out at second on fielder’s choices in all three instances.Choo also struck out in the seventh and drew his third walk in the ninth to finish the day 2-for-3. With his performance on the day, he raised his season batting average and on-base percentage to .256 and .369 respectively.In addition to Choo, the Rangers’ offense was led by Mazara, who went 3-for-5, and Joey Gallo, who hit his 32nd home run of the season in the first inning and also drew 3 walks.Mets first baseman Wilmer Flores accounted for the Mets’ only run of the day with a fifth inning home run.The Rangers have an off-day Thursday before traveling home for a three-game series against the Houston Astros. The Mets will visit Philadelphia Thursday to open a four-game series with the Phillies.By Alex Park / Intern reporter (parkjky@heraldcorp.com)