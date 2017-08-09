Rumors of Aug. 14 holiday false, say officials

(The Korea Herald)

(The Korea Herald)

Rumors of a state plan to temporarily designate Aug. 14 as a holiday is false, according to government officials.Being the day before the National Liberation Day, which falls on Tuesday, if Monday was made a temporary holiday that would yield a four-day weekend. Social media users have been abuzz with wishful predictions of an extra vacation.The previous Park Geun-hye administration had sometimes given out extra days off to boost lackluster consumer sentiments and to attract public support.However, the Office for Government Policy Coordination and Ministry of Personnel Management have called the rumor “groundless,” Wednesday.“Nothing has been discussed in the latest Cabinet meeting to set the 14th as a temporary holiday,” wire service Yonhap quoted a government official as saying.“The next Cabinet meeting is scheduled for Aug. 16, after the liberation day. There are no plans to hold an emergency meeting to designate the 14th as a holiday.”In order to confirm a temporary holiday, a request has to be made by a government department to the Ministry of Personnel Management, who will then raise the bill to the Cabinet and publish it in the official gazette.There is still a chance for a 10-day holiday in October.In October, a long stretch of national holidays is expected starting with National Foundation Day on Tuesday Oct. 3, Chuseok holidays from Oct. 4 to 6 and Hangeul Proclamation Day on Oct. 9.If Monday, Oct. 2, is made a temporary holiday, that would create a chain of holidays that includes two weekends and a full 6 week days.The government will discuss the matter around the end of September. The decision is forecast to come out at the last minute, as an early announcement has often resulted in an increase of outbound travelers, providing little help to the domestic economy.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)