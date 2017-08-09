[Photo News] Comic Con wraps up with fans wanting more





Comic and game fans across the country had a field day last weekend, as the international pop culture festival known as Comic Con landed in Korea for the first time.Comic Con Seoul 2017 allowed the some 40,000 fans to geek out from Friday to Sunday, featuring an extravaganza of subculture never before seen here.It presented business opportunities as well, as total of 113 companies and artists hosted various comic, movie, animation and game related content at 345 booths.Renowned actors Mads Mikkelsen and Steven Yeun made an appearance at the event, as did C.B. Cebulski, vice president at Marvel’s International Business Development & Brand Management team.