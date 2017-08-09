[Herald Interview] CrucialTec takes formidable lead in on-display fingerprint

For Charles Ahn, it is only a matter of time before a new smartphone can authenticate a fingerprint on a display, rather than under it, thereby vastly improving accuracy.



Ahn, chairman and CEO of CrucialTec, a Korea-based biometric solution developer, has been making investments for the development of the company’s patented Display Fingerprint Solution, or DFS, since 2012.



“Our technology is fully ready, and we are in talks with the world’s leading display manufacturers to see the first smartphone with the DFS by the first half of next year,” Ahn said in an interview with The Korea Herald at the company’s headquarters in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province.



CrucialTec Chairman and CEO Charles Ahn speaks during an interview with The Korea Herald on July 31. (Crucial Tec)