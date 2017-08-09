Cast of ‘Infinite Challenge’ reunites with Jack Black

On Wednesday, Black dropped a group selfie with the five “Infinite Challenge” members -- Yoo Jae-suk, Park Myeong-su, Jeong Jun-ha, Haha and Yang Se-hyeong -- on his Facebook with the caption “Long time no see, Infinite Challenge! Welcome to LA.”
|From top-left: Jeong Jun-ha, Yoo Jae-suk, Jack Black, Park Myeong-su, Haha and Yang Se-hyeong pose for a photo. (Jack Black‘s Facebook)
He later shared his experience on NBC’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” saying that “Koreans sure know how to have fun.”
The cast of “Infinite Challenge” had originally planned to visit Black’s home in Los Angeles in August last year but the plan fell through due to scheduling issues.
The members finally got to meet the actor again in 19 months when they were in Los Angeles to audition for a US drama as part of the show.
By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)