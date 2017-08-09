Cast of ‘Infinite Challenge’ reunites with Jack Black

Tillerson urges calm on North Korea, says no imminent threat

Published : 2017-08-09 16:57
Updated : 2017-08-09 16:57

The cast of popular MBC variety show “Infinite Challenge” were reunited with American actor Jack Black.

On Wednesday, Black dropped a group selfie with the five “Infinite Challenge” members -- Yoo Jae-suk, Park Myeong-su, Jeong Jun-ha, Haha and Yang Se-hyeong -- on his Facebook with the caption “Long time no see, Infinite Challenge! Welcome to LA.”

From top-left: Jeong Jun-ha, Yoo Jae-suk, Jack Black, Park Myeong-su, Haha and Yang Se-hyeong pose for a photo. (Jack Black‘s Facebook)
Black appeared on the variety show when he visited Korea in January 2016. On the episode with the theme “The school variety show,” he was challenged to win in games frequently done on variety shows here, in order to win graduation certificates for elementary, middle and high school levels.
He later shared his experience on NBC’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” saying that “Koreans sure know how to have fun.”

The cast of “Infinite Challenge” had originally planned to visit Black’s home in Los Angeles in August last year but the plan fell through due to scheduling issues.

The members finally got to meet the actor again in 19 months when they were in Los Angeles to audition for a US drama as part of the show.

By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)

