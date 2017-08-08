Kogas active in CSR activities in and out of Korea

|The state-run Korea Gas Corp. is seeking to gain public trust through its corporate social responsibility projects along with a stable supply of safe natural gas. (Korea Gas Corp.)
The state-run Korea Gas Corp. is making all-out efforts to gain public trust by carrying out a wide range of activities through its Onnuri project, which handles corporate social responsibility, the company said Tuesday.
“We are doing our best to give back to society and enhance the brand value of the state-run company based on Kogas’ corporate philosophy of making a better world through high quality energy,” the company said through a statement.
The company’s community outreach activities are broken down into four projects: the Onnuri Love energy welfare project; Onnuri Hope, which aims to boost public interest and foster future generations; the Onnuri Harmony Project, which seeks to build trust with the regional community; and the Onnuri Unison Project, which tries to spread the culture of sharing.
As part of the Onnuri Love project, Kogas changed the floor heating, wall insulation, windows and more for low-income households and social welfare facilities, the company said.
To enhance energy welfare for the less privileged while increasing demand for gas, Kogas has also installed equipment such as fuel cells and gas heat pumps at social welfare facilities.
The company also completed construction of an elementary school in Mozambique last year and provided necessary materials including desks and chairs through the Onnuri Hope project, Kogas said.
A school that has the capacity to train about 200 people to work as plumbers, mechanics and more was also set up by Kogas there in 2015.
