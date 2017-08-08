Victim denounces director Kim Ki-duk for sexual harassment, demands punishment

Kim Ki-duk (Yonhap)

Film director Kim Ki-duk’s alleged assault and coercion of an unscripted sex scene constitute sexual harassment and are a severe violation of human rights, a group representing the victim said Tuesday.The joint group -- consisting of a women’s rights group, legal representatives and film workers’ groups -- that represents an actress who has filed charges against Kim, held a joint press conference in Seoul, denouncing Kim and urging measures to prevent further violation of human rights.Lee Myung-sook, head of Korea Women’s Human Rights Center, said that the actress is adamant against receiving any compensation from Kim because she does not want people to think she is doing this for the money.The actress recently filed charges against Kim for physical assault and trying to force her to shoot a sex scene that had not been agreed upon during shooting of the film “Moebius” in 2013.Kim admitted to the assault but claimed he was just coaching her in acting. He denied the accusation related to the sex scene. The director added that he would apologize if a staff member from the movie testifies about the incident.“Is this a case where (the accuser) can just say he’s sorry and be done with it? The mere fact that Kim considers an apology to be adequate shows how idle he is in dealing with this case,” said Lee. “He has to be held liable, legally.”“Although being harassed in a sexual manner is a clear case of sexual harassment, there is little awareness of such crimes as it is not an outright sexual assault. Many victims of such cases in Korea tend to hold in their pain without telling anyone,” said Lee Soo-jung, a professor of criminal psychology at Gyeonggi University, during the press conference.“These kinds of sexual harassment happen frequently and across all fields, but Korea lacks a system to punish such acts.”Ahn Byoung-ho, the head of the Federation of Korea Movie Workers’ Union, pointed out that the actress, who was struggling to make a comeback, had trouble speaking out against a famous director.“Actors (and actresses) have to think about being cast in other films, particularly since she hasn’t worked in a while. And the film directors have absolute control during shoots, so it makes it harder for the actors to argue with them,” he said.“People say, ‘Why didn’t she (the actress) raise the issue back then? Well, it’s practically impossible to raise such issues in the movie industry if she wants to keep working,” he added.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)