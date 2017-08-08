President urges freedom, independence of state media

President Moon Jae-in (L) shakes hands with Lee Hyo-seong, the new chairman of the Korea Communications Commission, who was formally appointed to the post by the president in a ceremony held at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on Aug. 8, 2017. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday called for efforts to ensure the independence, as well as freedom, of state-owned and state-run broadcasters."Over the past 10 years, there have been many norms that collapsed in our society, and I believe our broadcasters, especially public broadcasters, may have taken the most serious fall," the president said in a ceremony held at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae to appoint the new head of the Korea Communications Commission, Lee Hyo-seong.The president noted there had been many attempts by the former administration to take control of the media and have them serve its objectives."I believe there must never again be such attempts to control the media. I hope the new KCC chairman will guarantee the independence of broadcasters and thus help ensure the freedom of the press," he said, according to Cheong Wa Dae pool reports.Noting he had no previous acquaintance with Lee, the president said his designation and appointment of the new KCC head also sought to help ensure such independence. (Yonhap)