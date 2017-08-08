Moon urges additional support for the poor, women

President Moon Jae-in (second from L) speaks at a weekly Cabinet meeting held at the presidential office on Aug. 8, 2017. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in called for additional support for the low-income population Tuesday, noting the key to public welfare was to make sure each person had a decent life."According to various indicators, our income distribution continues to worsen while income disparity continues to deepen," the president said in a weekly Cabinet meeting held at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae."The goal of our welfare policy is to guarantee each person may live like humans," he added, according to Cheong Wa Dae pool reports.Moon reiterated his new economic policy, largely focused on creating new jobs, was part of efforts to enable a decent life for each and every person.Still, he stressed the need for support for those unable to help themselves, at least for now."First, we must work to reduce the financial burden of child rearing, education and medical expenses, while working to allow basic necessities of life for all people," the president said."Second, we must remove inequality and disparity while ensuring equal opportunities," he added.The president also urged stepped-up efforts to address the issues of the low birth rate and aging population.South Korea has been ranked one of the lowest in the world in terms of birth rate.An earlier report from the health ministry said the number of births here in the January-May period dipped to a record low of 159,600.Moon ordered all government ministries to "actively develop and implement" new welfare programs that will provide practical assistance to the people in their own respective sectors.The president also called for additional support for women, especially those suffering from hidden camera crimes."Concerns of female citizens are growing as anyone may become a victim amid a continued increase in hidden camera crimes that use microscopic cameras and other advanced digital devices," Moon noted.He proposed holding those convicted of spreading illegal or unauthorized hidden camera footage to bear the cost of removing or erasing such footages."Also, I ask you to come up with ways to help victims recover emotionally and financially," Moon said. (Yonhap)