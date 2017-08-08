Audit opinions on China Ocean Resources again refused

(Yonhap)

An accounting firm again refused to provide its audit opinions on China Ocean Resources Co., a Hong Kong-based deep-sea fisheries company listed on the Korean stock market, saying the company's accounting books were riddled with problems.In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, Shinhan Accounting Corp. said it could not "rationally judge" the financial status of China Ocean Resources, which is on the verge of being delisted from the Korean stock market due to its false financial disclosures.China Ocean Resources, which listed its stocks in South Korea in 2009, has been accused of posting false public disclosures.In April, Shinhan Accounting had refused to give its audit opinions on China Ocean Resources, saying it failed to receive sufficient evidence and feedback from the company.Last month, the Financial Services Commission, South Korea's top financial regulator, reported the chief executive of China Ocean Resources, Zhang Huoli, to prosecutors on allegations that he falsified public disclosures.The alleged motive was to lower the company's stock price to attract more investors seeking to buy cheaper stocks, according to the regulator. (Yonhap)