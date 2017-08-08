‘Descendants of the Sun’ stars to wed at The Shilla

(Yonhap)

The much-anticipated wedding of Hallyu mega-celebrities Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo will take place at The Shilla Seoul, on Oct. 31, a Blossom Entertainment source confirmed Tuesday.“Only the date and the venue have been decided for now,” said the executive from Blossom Entertainment, Song Joong-ki’s management agency. “Specific details and whether or not they will hold a press conference are yet undecided.”The ceremony will take place at the hotel‘s Yeong Bin Gwan, an annex built in the style of a traditional hanok.The Shilla, located in Jangchung-dong, has hosted many glitzy weddings.Celebrities Jang Dong-gun and Ko So-young; Kwon Sang-woo and Song Tae-young; Jun Ji-hyun and her banker husband Choi Jun-hyuk also tied the knot at the venue.The two actors, who met while filming the highly popular K-drama series “Descendants of the Sun” last year, made a surprise wedding announcement last month.Song Joong-ki stars in the war flick “The Battleship Island,” which opened in local theaters last month.(doo@heraldcorp.com)