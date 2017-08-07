S. Korea, US, Japan vow to fully implement new NK sanctions

Top diplomats from South Korea, the United States and Japan promised on Monday to cooperate to ensure a full implementation of new United Nations sanctions against North Korea.



South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha met with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono in Manila on the sidelines of meetings hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.





(Yonhap)

"The foreign ministers of the three countries shared the view that the North's two ballistic missile launches last month demonstrated significant progress in terms of its nuclear and missile capabilities," the ministry said in a press release."In particular, they welcomed the United Nations Security Council's unanimous adoption of the powerful new Resolution 2371 and promised to closely work together to make the international community faithfully implement it," the ministry added.They also promised to strengthen their communications to better respond to the North's nuclear threats.The UNSC adopted the resolution Saturday to punish North Korea's two rounds of testing last month of what it claimed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile. They include a complete ban on its exports of coal, a main source of hard currency suspected to be channeled for its weapons development programs.The three top diplomats are in Manila to attend annual ASEAN meetings including the ASEAN Regional Forum. North Korea's foreign minister also attends the meeting. (Yonhap)