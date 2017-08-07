NK condemns new UN sanctions, vows retaliation against US

(Yonhap)

North Korea on Monday condemned the United Nations Security Council's fresh sanctions, vowing to retaliate against the US if Washington keeps its hostile policy toward it.North Korea warned in a statement that it is ready to use any ultimate means if the US does not give up its moves to stifle Pyongyang, according to the Korean Central News Agency."We are ready to retaliate with far bigger actions to make the US pay a price for its crime against our country and people," it said, vowing to take a "stern action of justice" as it earlier warned.The UNSC on Saturday adopted fresh sanctions on North Korea following its two tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles in July.The measures, including a ban on all exports of coal, are aimed at slashing the North's annual export revenue of $3 billion by a third. The sanctions resolution marked the eighth of its kind since 2006 when the North conducted its first nuclear test.North Korea fired its first ICBM on July 4, followed by the launch of a similar missile that went a longer distance. It claimed that the whole US mainland is within its striking range.North Korea reiterated that it will not put its nuclear weapons up to the negotiation table, pledging to stick to its dual-track policy of seeking nuclear armament and economic development. (Yonhap)