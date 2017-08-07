Prosecutors seek 12 years in jail for Samsung heir

The prosecution on Monday asked a Seoul court to sentence Samsung Group’s heir apparent Lee Jae-yong to 12 years in jail for alleged bribery in connection with the corruption scandal that led to former President Park Geun-hye’s ouster. The court will rule on Aug. 25.



At the final hearing held at the Seoul Central District Court, Special Counsel Park Youg-soo said that the Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman was a direct beneficiary and final decision maker in the bribery scheme.





Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., enters the courthouse in Seoul on Aug. 7, 2017, for his trial over bribery and other charges in connection with former President Park Geun-hye. (Yonhap)

This composite photo, filed on Aug. 3, 2017, shows from L to R Samsung Group heir Lee Jae-yong; Choi Gee-sung, former head of Samsung`s control tower Future Strategy Office; Chang Choong-ki, then its vice head; and Samsung Electronics executives Park Sang-jin and Hwang Sung-soo. (Yonhap)