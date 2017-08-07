Opposition leader renews calls for redeployment of US tactical nukes

Hong Joon-pyo, the leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, speaks during a meeting with senior party members at the party headquarters in Seoul on Aug. 7, 2017. (Yonhap)

The leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party on Monday renewed calls for South Korea to open talks with the United States over the redeployment of tactical nuclear weapons to counter North Korea's growing nuclear threats.Hong Joon-pyo reiterated that peace on the Korean Peninsula can be achieved through a "balance of power," dismissing President Moon Jae-in's pursuit of dialogue and rapprochement with the North as "unrealistic.""Peace will come when we achieve a balance of power, not when we are begging for it," Hong said during a meeting with senior party officials."It is time for us to engage in earnest discussions with the US over the redeployment of tactical nukes through a strengthening of the alliance," he added.The hawkish politician has long called for the redeployment of the US nuclear arsenal, which was withdrawn from the peninsula after the two Koreas adopted a joint declaration on denuclearization in 1991.During his unsuccessful presidential campaign earlier this year, Hong stressed he would implement a "peace-through-armament" policy based on "power superiority" -- not parity -- over a provocative North Korea.Calls for South Korea's nuclear armament resurged after the North tested what it claims to have been an intercontinental ballistic missile twice last month.In the wake of the provocations, Hong's party has called for a shift in Moon's policy approach toward Pyongyang, which seeks to re-engage it in dialogue, pursue its denuclearization and build a lasting peace on the peninsula.During the party meeting, Hong also raised doubts over the efficacy of the latest package of the UN Security Council sanctions.On Saturday, the UNSC unanimously adopted Resolution 2371 in response to the North's ICBM tests.The resolution aims to slash the North's annual export revenue of around US$3 billion by a third -- through a ban on all exports of coal, iron, iron ore, lead, lead ore and seafood. But it stopped short of cutting oil supplies to the North as Washington had reportedly demanded. (Yonhap)