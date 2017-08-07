Former Wonder Girl Sunmi to release album

Sunmi (Makeus Entertainment)

Sunmi, a member of now-disbanded girl group Wonder Girls, will be releasing a solo album on Aug. 22.The album will mark the singer’s return to the K-pop scene in three years.Sunmi moved from her former management agency JYP Entertainment to Makeus Entertainment after Wonder Girls disbanded in January.The now 25-year-old songstress debuted in 2007 as the supporting vocalist in Wonder Girls.She halted group activities for awhile in 2010 to pursue studies at Dongguk University and recuperate after chronic ankle problems. She later went on to release hit solo tracks “24 Hours” and “Full Moon” in 2013 and 2014, respectively, at JYP Entertainment.Sunmi returned to join Wonder Girls in 2015 for the studio album “Reboot” and singles “Why So Lonely” and “Draw Me.”(doo@heraldcorp.com)