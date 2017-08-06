Paper boat challenge scheduled on Han River

The race, as unusual as it sounds, has annually taken place since 2014. Participants are invited to build their own boats out of cardboard box and row 1 kilometer across the Han River.
|Photo provided by the Seoul Metropolitan Government
Those interested can sign up for this year’s race via Gmarket by purchasing the materials needed to build the paper boat on the day at a price of 60,000 won ($53).
The event organizers say the materials provided -- corrugated cardboard, box cutters, plastic wraps, ruler, tapes and crayons for decoration -- will be enough to build a boat for four grown-ups or three adults and three children.
|Photos from the 2015 race
There is no limit on the number of people who can row in one boat as a team. For the teams that wish to build bigger boats, there will be a booth on the scene where they can pay extra for more cardboard and tapes.
A maximum of 700 teams can join the five-day event.
The race can be cancelled in the case of precipitation over 20 millimeters per hour.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)