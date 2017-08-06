European Jazz Festival to feature rich lineup of top musicians

Promotional poster for the European Jazz Festival (European Jazz Festival)

Rusconi performs at the European Jazz Festival in Seoul last year. (Lee Da-young-Rusconi)

The European Jazz Festival, set to take place in Seoul from Sept. 1-3, will feature a rich lineup of globally-renowned names in jazz.The festival will be staged at the Mapo Art Center’s Art Hall Mac.The event, which meets its fifth installment this year, will feature an array of international musicians including Finnish jazz pianist Iiro Rantala, Swedish jazz guitarist Ulf Wakenius, Italian jazz and folk accordion player Luciano Biondini, Belgian musician Myriam Alter and the German team Tingvall Trio.Also hailing to the music fest will be British saxophonist Andy Sheppard and composer Marc Berthoumiex, among others.The festival has in the past introduced to Korea seasoned jazz acts who have been active in Europe, such as the Marcin Wasilewski Trio, Baptiste Trotignon, Jesse Van Ruller, Niels Lan Doky, Rusconi, the Espen Eriksen Trio and In the Country.Tickets can be reserved at ticket.interpark.com, ticketlink.co.kr and ticket.yes24.com.