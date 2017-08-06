Amusement ride halts mid-air for 3 hours

Photo provided by the Songpa Fire Station

An amusement ride in Lotte World, Seoul, stopped midair on Saturday, leaving 70 people panicked for nearly 3 hours.The malfunctioned ride, called Fly Venture, has a giant screen 12 meters in height and 20 meters in width, offering a virtual experience of flying through the air. It is located on the third basement floor in the indoor amusement park.According to Lotte World and the local fire department, some 70 people were left stranded in the air at around 7 p.m. and were rescued by 10 p.m. The fire department was reportedly alerted to the situation at 8 p.m.Among the panicked riders were nine children aged between 8 and 9. Two Taiwanese people were also affected.“The problem occurred as the operationist was manually stopping the ride following one of the riders’ request to unboard,” a Lotte World representative said. “We will increase the frequency of safety checks on our rides and accordingly train our operationists to prevent any future occurrences of such problems.”(khnews@heraldcorp.com)