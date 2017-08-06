Amusement ride halts mid-air for 3 hours

The malfunctioned ride, called Fly Venture, has a giant screen 12 meters in height and 20 meters in width, offering a virtual experience of flying through the air. It is located on the third basement floor in the indoor amusement park.
|Photo provided by the Songpa Fire Station
According to Lotte World and the local fire department, some 70 people were left stranded in the air at around 7 p.m. and were rescued by 10 p.m. The fire department was reportedly alerted to the situation at 8 p.m.
Among the panicked riders were nine children aged between 8 and 9. Two Taiwanese people were also affected.
“The problem occurred as the operationist was manually stopping the ride following one of the riders’ request to unboard,” a Lotte World representative said. “We will increase the frequency of safety checks on our rides and accordingly train our operationists to prevent any future occurrences of such problems.”
(khnews@heraldcorp.com)