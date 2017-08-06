Trump hails UN sanctions on N. Korea

(Yonhap)

WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump on Saturday hailed the adoption of tough UN Security Council sanctions on North Korea, saying he especially appreciates the support of China and Russia.The 15-member council unanimously adopted Resolution 2371 in response to the North's two intercontinental ballistic missile tests last month."President Donald J. Trump commends the United Nations Security Council for passing a new resolution that increases sanctions on North Korea in response to its recent ballistic missile tests,"White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. "The president appreciates China's and Russia's cooperation in securing passage of this resolution."Trump has previously expressed frustration at China, accusing it of doing nothing to rein in Pyongyang's nuclear and weapons programs."He will continue working with allies and partners to increase diplomatic and economic pressure on North Korea to end its threatening and destabilizing behavior," the secretary said.Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted that the resolution will have a "very big financial impact.""United Nations Resolution is the single largest economic sanctions package ever on North Korea. Over one billion dollars in cost to NK," Trump wrote.The sanctions are designed to slash North Korea's annual export revenue of $3 billion by a third. Among other things, they include a ban on exports of coal, iron and seafood. (Yonhap)