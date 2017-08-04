PGA Tour winner Bae Sang-moon to return in Sept. after military discharge

Two-time PGA Tour winner Bae Sang-moon will return to action next month following his impending military discharge, his agency said Friday.



All That Sports said Bae will play at the Shinhan Donghae Open on the Korean Tour starting on Sept. 14 at Bear's Best Cheongna Golf Club in Incheon, just west of Seoul.



Bae, 31, will complete his mandatory military service on Aug. 16.



Bae began his military duty in November 2015 amid much controversy. Earlier that year, Bae lost a legal battle against the local military manpower agency over the extension of his overseas travel permit. Bae sought to extend his visa, which had expired at the end of 2014, so that he could continue playing in the United States.



Although Bae had a green card, the South Korean government rejected his request for an extension on the grounds that he'd spent too much time in South Korea to be considered a foreign resident.



Bae won the BP Byron Nelson Championship in 2013 and Frys.com Open in 2014. He is one of five South Korean men to win on the PGA Tour.



The PGA Tour has allowed Bae to retain his membership during his military service. He's scheduled to rejoin the tour in October at the start of the 2017-2018 season. (Yonhap)

In this file photo taken on Nov. 17, 2015, South Korean golfer Bae Sang-moon poses for photos before entering the Army training center in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province. (Yonhap)