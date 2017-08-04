Frozen desserts sales soar amid heat wave

Sales of ice and frozen desserts are gaining huge popularity in South Korea amid a prolonged heat wave and tropical nights, industry data showed Friday.





Homeplus Co., a major retailer, said night time -- from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. -- sales at its convenience store chain in July increased 2.7 percent from a year earlier.Among others, the sales of 1 kilogram sack of ice jumped 46.2 percent and the sales of cups of ice and ice cream products also rose 11.8 percent and 7.1 percent, respectively, it said.Sales of beer and soda each shot up 19.1 percent and 7.5 percent on-year during the same period, Homeplus said.South Korea has been gripped by a heat wave for the past month, with daytime highs soaring well above 30 C. (Yonhap)