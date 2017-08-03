State spy agency’s election smear campaign confirmed via internal probe

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) was found to have attempted to influence the local presidential elections in 2012, an official said Thursday, citing the results of the agency’s internal probe.



The state agency has long been accused of being involved in domestic politics in the administration’s favor.



The country’s new administration of reform-minded Moon Jae-in has vowed to stop the malpractice by making the NIS focus on collecting and analyzing intelligence and information on North Korea and foreign affairs.



As the first step, it launched a task force in a bid to come clean on the agency’s alleged past wrongdoings.



“The NIS’s involvement in the (Internet) reply incident has been confirmed,” the key official at the team told Yonhap News Agency over phone.



Details have been verified, including who was responsible for it, added the official.



Days before the presidential polls in 2012, members of the NIS’s anti-North Korea psychological warfare team posted messages critical of then main opposition candidate Moon Jae-in and supporting the ruling party flag bearer Park Geun-hye on social networking and news websites. Park was elected in the end.



Another official in the task force said Won Sei-hoon, then chief of the NIS, pulled the strings. (Yonhap)