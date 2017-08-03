THAAD controversy escalates over Moon’s ambiguity

Controversy continues to grow over President Moon Jae-in’s ambiguity on the deployment of a US advanced anti-missile system in South Korea, with the government failing to come up with a specific schedule.
The presidential office and Defense Ministry remained mum Thursday about when four launchers of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system could be put in place to complete a full set of six for one THAAD battery. Two are already deployed at the battery site in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province. On Saturday, President Moon ordered the four launchers -- currently stored at a US base here -- to be installed in response to North Korea’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
“When we installed the (first) two launchers, we did it like we were fielding them on the battle ground. The same procedure will be applied (to the remaining four launchers),” said Defense Ministry spokesman Moon Sang-gyun.
He reiterated that they will be deployed regardless of the outcome of an ongoing environmental assessment, but refused to say when.
Following the decision, concern even emerged from Moon’s governing party that the president appears to be reversing his previous pledge to ensure the “procedural legitimacy” of the THAAD deployment.
|THAAD protestors clash with local police at Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province, where THAAD battery is deployed. Yonhap
In May, shortly after taking office, Moon ordered the suspension of the deployment of the four launchers, citing the need for a proper environmental assessment study.
Fueling the controversy was Defense Minister Song Young-moo’s misleading remark over THAAD. Song said the government would “reconsider” the deployment, depending on the outcome of the environmental assessment, but later backed off.
Some of the ruling party’s lawmakers warned that the measure would undermine Moon’s pledge to ensure the procedural legitimacy of the THAAD deployment, calling for the government to perform the environmental assessment on the battery site as promised.
“In accordance with principles, we will carefully conduct an environmental impact assessment,” Chung Eui-yong, chief of Cheong Wa Dae’s national security office, was quoted as saying by Rep. Kang Hoon-sik of the Democratic Party, after the meeting with the ruling party’s lawmakers.
Opposition parties said that the Moon administration’s ambiguity would amplify protests over THAAD in Korea and overseas.
“It’s been only three months since President Moon took office, but the government has changed its position about THAAD so many times. It’s time to make its position (firm),” said Rep. Yoo Seong-min of the opposition Bareun Party.
Rep. Lee Hye-hoon, leader of the same party, also pointed out the self-contradictory stance of the Moon administration on the THAAD issue.
“The ministry officials told me (in the past) that in order to deploy the four remaining launchers, they have to finish a small-scale environment assessment. Deploying the launchers before that is illegal and (the ministry) can’t do that under any circumstance, they said,” Lee told reporters.
Bruce Klinger, a senior Korea expert at the Heritage Foundation, described the government’s decision to conduct the environmental assessment as a “political game,” according to Rep. Kang Hyo-sang of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, who met with Klinger on Thursday.
Meanwhile, a local poll suggested Thursday that most South Koreans support President Moon’s decision to deploy the remaining four batteries. According to the Realmeter poll, more than 70 percent of respondents said Moon’s call was the right decision, while 20 percent said it was the wrong decision.
By Yeo Jun-suk (jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)