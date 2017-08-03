THAAD controversy escalates over Moon’s ambiguity

Controversy continues to grow over President Moon Jae-in’s ambiguity on the deployment of a US advanced anti-missile system in South Korea, with the government failing to come up with a specific schedule.



The presidential office and Defense Ministry remained mum Thursday about when four launchers of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system could be put in place to complete a full set of six for one THAAD battery. Two are already deployed at the battery site in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province. On Saturday, President Moon ordered the four launchers -- currently stored at a US base here -- to be installed in response to North Korea’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.



“When we installed the (first) two launchers, we did it like we were fielding them on the battle ground. The same procedure will be applied (to the remaining four launchers),” said Defense Ministry spokesman Moon Sang-gyun.



He reiterated that they will be deployed regardless of the outcome of an ongoing environmental assessment, but refused to say when.



Following the decision, concern even emerged from Moon’s governing party that the president appears to be reversing his previous pledge to ensure the “procedural legitimacy” of the THAAD deployment.





THAAD protestors clash with local police at Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province, where THAAD battery is deployed. Yonhap