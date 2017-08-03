Hyundai Motor chairman, highest-paid chaebol head

Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung Mong-koo was the top earner among leaders of family-controlled conglomerates last year in South Korea, data showed Thursday.



The Economic Reform Research Institute said in its analysis of executives’ annual paychecks that Chung earned 9.3 billion won ($8.25 million) from Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Motor, two core operating units under Hyundai Motor Group. Chung has topped the list for the third consecutive year, the report said.





Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung Mong-koo (Yonhap)