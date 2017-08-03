THAAD controversy escalates over Moon’s ambiguity

Kim Ki-duk sued for assault, coercion on 2013 movie set

Published : 2017-08-03 10:25
Updated : 2017-08-03 10:26

An actress is suing director Kim Ki-duk for assault and coercion, reports said Thursday.

The actress says Kim slapped her and forced her to shoot a sex scene that was not in the script while working on Kim’s 2013 film “Moebius.”

She eventually quit, and Lee Eun-woo replaced her in the female lead role.

Kim Ki-duk (Yonhap)

Kim’s representative said that while it is true that the director struck the actress across the face, it had been part of coaching a scene. “We never forced a sex scene that wasn’t in the scenario,” the representative added.

“Moebius” was screened at the 70th Venice International Film Festival.

The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office is investigating the case.

