Kim Ki-duk sued for assault, coercion on 2013 movie set

Kim Ki-duk (Yonhap)

An actress is suing director Kim Ki-duk for assault and coercion, reports said Thursday.The actress says Kim slapped her and forced her to shoot a sex scene that was not in the script while working on Kim’s 2013 film “Moebius.”She eventually quit, and Lee Eun-woo replaced her in the female lead role.Kim’s representative said that while it is true that the director struck the actress across the face, it had been part of coaching a scene. “We never forced a sex scene that wasn’t in the scenario,” the representative added.“Moebius” was screened at the 70th Venice International Film Festival.The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office is investigating the case.