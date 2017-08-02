Doosan Heavy swings to Q2 net loss on lower demand

(Yonhap)

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., South Korea's leading desalination plant builder, shifted to a net loss in the second quarter from a year earlier amid slowing global demand, the company said Wednesday.Doosan Heavy swung to a loss of 26.13 billion won ($23 million) in the April-June quarter from 130.74 billion won in the black a year earlier, the plant company said in a regulatory filing.Operating profit rose 17 percent to 305.94 billion won in the second quarter from 262.37 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 6.3 percent to 3.825 trillion won from 3.598 trillion won, it said.In the January-June period, net profit plunged 95 percent year-over-year to 11.33 billion won from 220.50 billion won, the filing showed. (Yonhap)