S. Korea, US in close, daily consultation on N. Korean missile: official

South Korea and the United States are in close consultations over ways to deal with North Korea following its latest missile provocation, an official from the South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday, dismissing criticism that President Moon Jae-in may be neglecting his job while on leave."I stress that there are almost daily discussions between South Korea and the United States," the official told reporters, while speaking on condition of anonymity.The remarks came in response to opposition parties' criticism of the president, who is currently on leave."As we have said many times, measures against North Korea's missile launch have already been discussed and the countries are now closely monitoring the current situation, and are mulling over their future strategy," the official said.North Korea launched what it claims to have been an intercontinental ballistic missile late Friday.Moon was originally set to begin his summer break on Saturday, but had to delay his departure by one day following the latest provocation.The presidential office earlier said Moon will likely have a telephone conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump when he returns from his five-day holiday at the end of this week.The opposition parties here insisted that the president put his time-off before national security, accusing him of postponing his urgently needed discussion with the US leader on ways to rein in North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile capabilities.The Cheong Wa Dae official dismissed the accusations."A telephone conversation between the two leaders can be and will be held at the right moment and after the agenda has been set. We are now in the process of coordinating such issues. It certainly has not been delayed because the president is on leave," the official said. (Yonhap)