SsangYong begins sale of seven-seat G4 Rexton SUV in home market

This photo provided by SsangYong Motor Co. on Aug. 2, 2017, shows its seven-seat G4 Rexton SUV released in the market the same day. (Yonhap)

SsangYong Motor Co., a local automaker, started selling its new G4 Rexton SUV on Wednesday, as it attempts to expand its lineup of off-road capable cars.The seven-seat vehicle is a longer version of the existing five-seat G4 Rexton released in April.The new G4 Rexton comes with a 2.2-liter diesel-powered engine and Mercedes-Benz's seven-speed automatic transmission, according to the company.SsangYong has cited Kia Motors Corp.'s Mohave SUV and Ford Motor Co.'s Explorer SUV as rivals to the G4 Rexton. But its latest flagship SUV lags behind others in terms of horsepower and torque.The G4 Rexton's mill can generate 190 horsepower and put out 42.8 kilogram-force meters of torque.Still, the price range between 34 million won ($30,000) and 45 million won for the new SUV is competitive compared with the Mohave and Explorer SUVs available that cost between 8 million won-20 million won more to own. (Yonhap)