Seoul shares up in late morning on Wall Street gains

Published : 2017-08-02 11:41
Updated : 2017-08-02 11:42

South Korean stocks traded higher late Wednesday morning as foreign investors scooped up large-cap tech and telecom shares, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index gained 4.77 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,427.73 as of 11:20 a.m.


On Tuesday (local time), the US Dow Jones industrial average climbed 0.33 percent toward a fresh record and the S&P rose 0.24 percent. The Nasdaq Composite Index also gained 0.23 percent.

 Most large caps traded mixed with market kingpin Samsung Electronics adding 0.58 percent and SK hynix, a major chipmaker, advancing 2.6 percent. SK Telecom soared 3.24 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,123.6 won against the US dollar, down 2.6 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

