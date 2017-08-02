Seoul shares up in late morning on Wall Street gains

South Korean stocks traded higher late Wednesday morning as foreign investors scooped up large-cap tech and telecom shares, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index gained 4.77 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,427.73 as of 11:20 a.m.On Tuesday (local time), the US Dow Jones industrial average climbed 0.33 percent toward a fresh record and the S&P rose 0.24 percent. The Nasdaq Composite Index also gained 0.23 percent.Most large caps traded mixed with market kingpin Samsung Electronics adding 0.58 percent and SK hynix, a major chipmaker, advancing 2.6 percent. SK Telecom soared 3.24 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,123.6 won against the US dollar, down 2.6 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)