Promising figure skater withdraws from Asian event with foot injury

Promising South Korean figure skater Choi Da-bin has pulled out of an upcoming regional event with a foot injury, officials said Wednesday.



The Korea Skating Unions said Choi, 17, informed the organizers of the Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy on Tuesday that she won't be able to participate. This year's Asian Trophy is scheduled to begin in Hong Kong later Wednesday.



Choi has been struggling with a loose pair of boots since last season. She battled lingering pains to win the first round of the national Olympic trials last weekend in Seoul.



A source close to Choi said the skater will take a few days of rest. The next round of the Olympic trials will be in December, and the national championships in January next year will be the last qualifying competition. The combined scores from the three events will determine who will represent the host nation at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.



Choi is the second South Korean figure skater to withdraw from the Asian Trophy. Cha Jun-hwan pulled out of the men's singles earlier with ankle and hip injuries. (Yonhap)

South Korean figure skater Choi Da-bin performs her free skate program at the Figure Skating Korea Challenge at Mokdong Ice Rink on July 30, 2017. (Yonhap)