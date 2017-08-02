‘Falsify,’ about reporters exposing social injustices, tops ratings

“Falsify” (SBS)

“Falsify,” a drama-thriller series revolving around journalists seeking to expose social injustices, is leading ratings.The show clinched first place among drama series aired Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m., with 12.1 percent viewership as of Tuesday, according to Nielsen Korea.“Falsify” kicked off on July 24. It stars Namgoong Min as the temperamental tabloid reporter Han Moo-young.Uhm Ji-won plays a jaded prosecutor who has learned that the road to justice is paved with injustice. Yoo Joon-sang plays Lee Seok-min, a cynical but skilled reporter who ends up in a neglected team of the paper due to his forthright manner and office politics.Other dramas airing in the same time slot are “The King Loves” and “School 2017,” which scored 6.3 percent and 6.9 percent, respectively, in viewership.“Falsify” airs on SBS and is available to international audiences on viki.com.(doo@heraldcorp.com)