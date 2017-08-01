Korean tourist found dead in Philippines

A Korean tourist in his 30s was found dead in the Philippines after allegedly losing a huge amount of money at a casino, local police said Tuesday.



The police were looking into the possibility of a suicide based on testimony from people around him that he lost several hundred million won at a casino.



According to the Korean community in the Southeast Asian country and local media, the 38-year-old man whose identity was withheld by police was found hanged in the balcony of his room at a condo in Manila by his friend and a Filipino driver at about 11:30 p.m. Monday.



The police obtained testimony from the driver that the man lost

445 million won (US$396,613) at a casino.



They were trying to determine the exact cause of death, weighing on the possibility that he killed himself after losing the money.



The Korean Embassy in the Philippines said it is securing information on his death through the local police. (Yonhap)

