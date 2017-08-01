Storm Noru approaches Korea

(NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response Team)

Storm Noru is fast approaching waters off Jeju Island.According to the Jeju regional office of the Korea Meteorological Administration, Storm Noru is moving northwest at a speed of 13 kph from waters south of Tokyo, Japan. Its peak winds reach 47 meters per second.Meteorologists predict the storm will reach waters near Jeju Island on Saturday or Sunday.Storm Noru has been slowly weakening from Monday, but it is still expected to be one of the most intense storms of the year so far.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)