Allianz Life renamed ABL Life, revamps digital platforms

According to the new ABL Life, the revised corporate name represents its strong ties and association with the company’s major shareholder Anbang Insurance Group, and reflects its vision, “With you for a better life.”
ABL Life also announced it will revitalize its portfolio of advanced digital products and smart services.
|Staff pose in a promotional image for the newly named ABL Life Insurance Co., formerly Allianz Life. (ABL Life)
The company said it will focus on establishing a digital environment by reorganizing ABL’s internet insurance channel, upgrading its tablet PC-based electronic signature subscription system A-tab, as well as launching the local insurance industry’s first video customer counseling service in an effort to improve access to insurance financial services.
“Based on the management know-how cumulated for more than 60 years in the Korean insurance market, advanced product technology cumulated as a member of a global insurance group, and a smart and digitalized customer service platform, we will provide customers with the best insurance finance solution and service,” said Sun Lei, CEO of ABL Life.
By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)