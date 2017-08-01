SsangYong Motor‘s July sales slump 11% as exports fall

(Yonhap)

SsangYong Motor Co. said Tuesday its July sales fell 11 percent from a year earlier on lower overseas demand.The South Korean unit of Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. sold 11,413 vehicles in July, down from 12,784 units a year earlier, the carmaker said in a statement.Domestic sales rose 15 percent to 8,658 units last month from 7,546 units a year earlier. But exports plunged 47 percent to 2,755 cars from 5,238, the statement said.In the January-July period, the maker of the Rexton and Tivoli SUVs sold a combined 81,758, down 6.4 percent on-year from 87,361, it said.Mahindra & Mahindra owns a 72.85 percent stake in SsangYong Motor. It is one of the flagship affiliates of Mahindra Group, a $18 billion Indian conglomerate with businesses that range from the country's largest SUV maker to farm equipment and financial services. (Yonhap)