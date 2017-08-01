In remembering Marlins’ Fernandez, Nationals’ Gonzalez spins a gem

Fernandez, who died in a boating accident last September, was remembered by the 18,962 fans in attendance, including his daughter, mother and grandmother.
|Washington Nationals starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez delivers a pitch on July 14, 2017. (Yonhap)
Gonzalez choked up while talking about Fernandez in a post-game interview, saying “today was just a special day, an emotional day,” and described how he had warmed up for his start using a special baseball bearing Fernandez’ number, 16, and his initials.
The only offense in the game came in the sixth inning, when Nationals center fielder Brian Goodwin led off the inning with a double and came in to score on a Bryce Harper single. But that would be all the Nationals needed in their 1-0 victory, as closer Sean Doolittle finished what Gonzalez started, throwing a scoreless ninth.
With the win, the Nationals (63-41) increased their lead in the National League East over the Marlins (49-55) to 14 games.
By Alex Park / Intern reporter (parkjky@heraldcorp.com)