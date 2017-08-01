Black Pink tops 90 million views faster than ‘Gangnam Style’

(YG Entertainment)

Black Pink’s music video for “As If It’s Your Last” is one of the hottest K-pop videos ever on YouTube and the fastest to reach 90 million views.The video surpassed the 90 million mark around Tuesday morning. According to YG Entertainment, it took 943 hours to achieve this.The previous record was held by the music video for “Gangnam Style,” the 2012 song by Psy, who took the world by storm. It took the sensational video 50 days to reach 90 million views.“As If It’s Your Last” is on the verge of becoming the fifth Black Pink song to top 100 million views on YouTube. The group has surpassed 100 million views with “Whistle,” “Boombayah” and “Playing With Fire.”(minskyoon@heraldcorp.com)