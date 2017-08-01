Renault Samsung's July sales jump 26% on exports

The Korea Herald > Business > Finance

Korean shares up on institutional buying

kh close

 

Published : 2017-08-01 11:31
Updated : 2017-08-01 11:31

South Korean shares move up late Tuesday morning, paring earlier losses, helped by a buying-spree by institutions.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 23.94 points, or 1 percent, to 2,462.65 as of 11:20 a.m.

(Yonhap)

The broad index started lower, but soon turned positive as institutional buyers scooped up market heavyweights.

Most large caps traded in positive terrain with market kingpin Samsung Electronics adding 0.36 percent and SK hynix, a major chipmaker, moving up 0.3 percent. Leading automaker Hyundai Motor increased 0.34 percent and major steelmaker POSCO climbed 0.6 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,160.3 won against the US dollar, up 2.7 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]