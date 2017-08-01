[Monitor] Korea’s exports keep upward trend

South Korea continued to see brisk exports last month, backed by a rise in oil prices, recovering global trade and a rise in shipments of semiconductors, data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and Korea International Trade Association showed Tuesday.Exports climbed 19.5 percent on-year in July, continuing its rise for nine consecutive months and posting double-digit growth for seven straight months.Outbound shipments reached $48.85 billion, up from $40.88 billion a year ago. Trade surplus came to $10.6 billion, marking 66 straight months.