[Monitor] Korea’s exports keep upward trend

Published : 2017-08-01 16:50
Updated : 2017-08-01 16:50


South Korea continued to see brisk exports last month, backed by a rise in oil prices, recovering global trade and a rise in shipments of semiconductors, data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and Korea International Trade Association showed Tuesday.

Exports climbed 19.5 percent on-year in July, continuing its rise for nine consecutive months and posting double-digit growth for seven straight months.

Outbound shipments reached $48.85 billion, up from $40.88 billion a year ago. Trade surplus came to $10.6 billion, marking 66 straight months.

