Colombia celebrates peace, progress on National Day

The chief of observers for the verification of bilateral and definitive cessation of fire and hostilities and handing over of FARC weapons, General Javier Antonio Perez Aquino, speaks during a press conference in Bogota, Colombia, on July 7. The UN Mission in Colombia said it has data on the location of 660 caches of FARC guerrilla weapons and confirmed that destruction of ammunition and explosives has begun. (EPA/LEONARDO MUNOZ)