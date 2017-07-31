Kakao Bank attracts more than 1 million accounts in 5 days

(Yonhap)

Kakao Bank, South Korea's second Internet-only bank, said Monday it has attracted more than 1 million accounts in five days since its launch, a potential game-changing development in the country's financial sector.The bank said the number of clients hit the milestone as of 1 p.m. on Monday, with deposits and loans being estimated at 344 billion won ($307 million) and 323 billion won, respectively.It means that the lender has attracted customers at the pace of 9,800 accounts an hour.Kakao Bank's performance far surpassed that of K-Bank, the nation's first Internet-only bank, which began operations in April.Kakao Bank was launched by Kakao Corp., the operator of South Korea's most widely used mobile messenger Kakao Talk.Users can open accounts easily with a mobile phone number and ID card without having to visit a conventional bank branch.Experts have said Internet banks can bring innovation to the sector although they could lead to the elimination of jobs and upend conventional business models.Reflecting this, brick-and-mortar banks have expanded their mobile banking services in recent years to try to stay relevant as a growing number of people do their banking on computers or smartphones without visiting bank branches. (Yonhap)