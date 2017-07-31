2 major policy lenders receive improved rating in management assessment

The Financial Services Commission said it has raised the rating of the Korea Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of Korea by one notch from C to B in its annual assessment of five public financial organizations.
The five public financial organizations are rated one of six categories, with S being the top rating, followed by A, B, C, D and E.
The head of a public financial firm who receives an A rating is paid 100 percent of his or her annual base pay as a bonus. A B rating means the head can receive 70 percent of base pay as a bonus. Those who get a D or E rating receive no performance-based bonus.
For years, South Korea's shipbuilding and shipping sectors have been struggling with a slump in oil prices and global economic slowdown that affected their businesses.
Earlier this year, Hanjin Shipping, previously the nation's No. 1 shipping line and the world's seventh largest, was liquidated as a local court declared it bankrupt after it failed to resolve its debt problems.
South Korea's top three shipyards also conducted massive self-rescue plans to tide over their worst-ever slump.
The FSC said state-run Industrial Bank of Korea received A rating for meeting its goal of providing funds to small and medium-sized companies. IBK is specialized in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises.
The rating of the bourse operator Korea Exchange and the Korea Securities Depository remained unchanged at B ratings. (Yonhap)