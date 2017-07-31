Banned items at Incheon Airport to be separately shipped

|Incheon Airport (Yonhap)
Travelers using Incheon Airport will be able to keep prohibited items by storing them at the airport or sending them to an address of their choice, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation said Monday.
Products that can be kept at the airport starting Tuesday are daily supplies, including food, cosmetics and knives. The service is not offered for guns and swords, the ministry said.
Travelers can fill out a form to store or send the belongings from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at a reception desk located at the departure gate.
CJ Logistics and a delivery service operated by Hanjin will be in charge of storage and deliveries, the ministry said.
Storage fees, which differ depending on weight and size, start at 3,000 won ($2.60) per day, and deliveries start at 7,000 won.
“Most travelers were not able to use the storage service due to high costs and time constraints. We expect some 130,000 passengers to use the service,” the ministry said.
According to the government, a daily average of some 120 people had to leave behind prohibited items costing over 20,000 won last year.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)