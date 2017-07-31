Budget carriers face high complaints last year

The number of consumer complaints lodged against South Korea's budget carriers was nearly twice as high as complaints leveled on full-service airlines last year, a consumer rights agency said Monday.



In 2016, low-cost carriers received a total of 417 consumer complaints, while Korean Air Lines Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc. received a combined 213, according to the Korea Consumer Agency.





(Yonhap)

By company, Jeju Air Co., the country's biggest budget carrier by sales, reported the highest number of complaints at 196, followed by Asiana Airlines with 110 cases and Korean Air's 103, it said.There are six LCCs in South Korea. The five others are Jin Air Co., Air Busan Co., Air Seoul Inc., Eastar Jet Co. and T'way Air Co.The six transported nearly 60 percent of passengers on domestic routes and 20 percent of passengers traveling abroad last year. The figures were up from 55 percent and 15 percent a year earlier, respectively, the transport ministry said. (Yonhap)