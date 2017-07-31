‘Stranger’ ends amid much fanfare

The tvN drama that aired Saturdays and Sundays was lauded for its gripping plot and strong performances.
Viewers have eagerly demanded a second season, to which tvN replied Monday that “no specific plans are in place as of yet.”
“I believed that we could ... have a good-hearted influence on the world,” actor Jo Seung-woo said of the series.
Jo played seemingly unfeeling, loner prosecutor Hwang Si-mok alongside Bae Doo-na, who played passionate, justice-seeking police investigator Han Yeo-jin.
|"Stranger" (tvN)
The series, directed by Ahn Gil-ho, is scriptwriter Lee Soo-youn’s debut work.
“Many things need to fall into line for the making of a second season. ... I’m honored that people are even asking for a second season,” Lee said Monday.
The series is available for streaming on Netflix.
