Korea enters discussion with US for deployment of additional THAAD launchers

South Korea has begun consultations with the United States for resuming the deployment of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, the defense ministry said Monday."As for the deployment of six THAAD launchers, South Korea and the US will make a decision after consultations," Moon Sang-gyun, spokesman at the Ministry of National Defense, said in a press briefing. "Such discussion is currently going on, but further consultations are needed for the specific issues of when and how," he said.The resumption of the THAAD deployment came upon President Moon Jae-in's instruction in response to North Korea's second test-fire of an intercontinental ballistic missile Friday.Moon called for the deployment of the remaining four interception missile launchers of a THAAD battery's total six launchers, reversing his previous decision to suspend the deployment until an environmental assessment is made.Two launchers are already operational at a new USFK base in Seongju, some 300 km southeast of Seoul."Full-swing discussions with the US will also start soon for the deployment of additional launchers," Moon said, adding the discussion will be followed by the process of actual deployment.The timing of the deployment, however, is still undecided, he said.The military, meanwhile, is closely monitoring the possibility of North Korea's new nuclear test, he also said in response to a press question on whether the North is likely to make another nuclear detonation as an additional provocation. (Yonhap)