Girls' Generation to showcase new album at fan meeting next week

S.M. Entertainment said the eight-member act will sing new songs, including "All Night" and "Holiday," from its sixth full-length album "Holiday Night" during the meeting on Aug. 5 to mark the 10th anniversary of its debut.
The event titled "Holiday to Remember" will take place at 7 p.m. at the Olympic Hall of the Olympic Park in eastern Seoul.
Also made public was part of the medium tempo pop ballad "One Last Time."
The sixth album will be made public at 6 p.m. on Aug. 4 on local music streaming sites, and the physical album will be out in the market Aug. 7. (Yonhap)