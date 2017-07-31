Korea launches anti-dumping probe on Chinese steel product

(Yonhap)

South Korea's trade commission said Monday that it has decided to launch an official investigation into the alleged dumping of a steel product imported from China that has been cited for disrupting fair competition.The decision follows a formal complaint from four South Korean manufacturers, according to the Korea Trade Commission."The petitioners claim there has been actual damage to the local industry, such as a drop in domestic sales of products made here, due to unfair undercutting of prices by Chinese galvanized low carbon steel wire," the Korea Trade Commission said in a press release.Galvanized low carbon steel wire is used for barbed wire fences and metal staples, with the China-made products accounting for 80 percent of the South Korean market worth 100 billion won last year.The investigation may last up to 10 months, including five months for a preliminary probe, upon which the KTC will decide whether to impose anti-dumping duties, the commission said. (Yonhap)